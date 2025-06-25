Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Acuity by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Acuity by 45.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on shares of Acuity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

