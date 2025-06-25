Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 373,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

