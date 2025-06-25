Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 10,070 Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $15,397,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aegon NV has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Aegon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

