AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AGCO by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

