Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

