Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

