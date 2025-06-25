Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

ARE stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

