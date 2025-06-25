Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.