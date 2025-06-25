Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $63.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of ALGT opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

