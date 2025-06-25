Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 386 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $282.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.