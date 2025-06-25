American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.23% of American Realty Investors worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 28.44%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

