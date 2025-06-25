Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $188.19

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $126.31 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

