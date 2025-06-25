Analysts Set Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $58.38

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

