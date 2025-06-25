Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $233.93

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.97. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

