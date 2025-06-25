Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.