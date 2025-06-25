Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $302.40

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.40.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5%

VRSK stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.61 and a 200-day moving average of $293.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,865.96. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.