Analyzing Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) & Its Competitors

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sportsman’s Warehouse to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion -$33.06 million -3.45 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors $5.95 billion $362.55 million 54.06

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse rivals beat Sportsman’s Warehouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.