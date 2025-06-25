Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

