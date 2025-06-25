Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 1,924 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.