Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $12.51. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 3,067,700 shares traded.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.