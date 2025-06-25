Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.5%

RNA stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,811.60. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,536 shares of company stock worth $1,229,820 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

