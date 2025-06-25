B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for Flywire Earnings

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Flywire had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

FLYW stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Flywire has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,779.60. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flywire by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

