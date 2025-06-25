B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Flywire Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $178,395. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flywire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 159,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

