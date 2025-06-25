Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Position Trimmed by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

