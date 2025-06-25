Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 7,660 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1%
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.