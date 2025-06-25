Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 7,660 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

