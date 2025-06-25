BFI Infinity Ltd. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BFI Infinity Ltd. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

