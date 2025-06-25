BlackSky Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 2,234 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $9,582,000. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $11,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 432,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267,427 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 366,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 6.3%

BKSY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $554.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.85. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

