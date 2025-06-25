Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LSTR opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

