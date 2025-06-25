Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,666 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
