Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,666 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.