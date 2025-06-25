Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

