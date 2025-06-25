Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brink’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brink’s by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Trading Up 3.3%

BCO opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.