Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

