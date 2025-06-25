Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

