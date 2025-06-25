Blue Trust Inc. Buys 594 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AGCO by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after buying an additional 3,654,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,951,000 after buying an additional 258,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGCO by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after buying an additional 2,444,615 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,522,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.