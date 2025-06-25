Blue Trust Inc. Buys 888 Shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parsons by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsons by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Parsons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W downgraded Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

