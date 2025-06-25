Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6%

MNST opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

