Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

