Blue Trust Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

