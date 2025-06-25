Blue Trust Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $239.81 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

