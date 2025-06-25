Blue Trust Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE DG opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

