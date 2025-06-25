Blue Trust Inc. Has $174,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $265.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.