Blue Trust Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

