Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Shares of ROP opened at $571.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

