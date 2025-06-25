Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of PENN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

