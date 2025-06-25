Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.