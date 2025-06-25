Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 393.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

