Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.90.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

