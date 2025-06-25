Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

