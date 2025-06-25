Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

