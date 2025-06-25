Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,340.33.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,908.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,832.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,944.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

